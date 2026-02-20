285299
Canada advances to Olympic men's hockey final with 3-2 win over Finland

Canada advances to finals

Joshua Clipperton / The Canadian Press - Feb 20, 2026 / 10:33 am | Story: 599972

Canada’s gold-medal dream in men’s hockey at the Milan Cortina Olympics remains on course.

Nathan MacKinnon scored on a power play with 35.2 seconds left in the third period as the Canadians battled back from a 2-0 deficit with a 3-2 semifinal victory over Finland on Friday.

Sam Reinhart and Shea Theodore had the other goals for Canada, which will face either the United States or Slovakia in Sunday’s gold-medal game to cap the NHL’s return to the Olympics. Jordan Binnington made 15 saves.

Connor McDavid picked up two assists to set the record for points by an NHL player at a single Olympics with 13.

Mikko Rantanen and Erik Haula replied for Finland. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots.

The Finns will take on the loser of U.S.-Slovakia in Friday’s late semifinal for bronze on Saturday.

