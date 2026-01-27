Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko to have season-ending hip surgery
Demko out for rest of season
VANCOUVER — Vancouver Canucks star goalie Thatcher Demko is set to undergo season-ending hip surgery next week.
General manager Patrik Allvin announced the news Tuesday, saying in a statement that the decision was made after consultations with the NHL team's doctors and outside specialists.
He says the injury is unrelated to the knee ailment that sidelined the 30-year-old American for much of last season, and is expected to be ready for training camp in September.
Demko has been out since Jan. 10 when he left midway through Vancouver's 5-0 road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
He went 8-10-1 with a .897 save percentage, a 2.90 goals-against average and one shutout this season.
The six-foot-four, 192-pound goalie was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the league's top netminder, in 2024 after going 35-14-2 with a .918 save percentage, a 2.45 goals-against average and five shutouts.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2026.
