Canucks sign forward David Kampf to one-year deal worth US$1.1 million

VANCOUVER — David Kampf has found a new home.

The Vancouver Canucks signed the 30-year-old Czech centre to a one-year contract worth US$1.1 million, the team announced Saturday.

The deal comes after Kampf was placed on "unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination" by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

He appeared in four games for the Leafs' American Hockey League affiliate, Toronto Marlies, and had one assist before his contract was terminated.

Kampf had been a mainstay in the Leafs' lineup in the four previous years he spent in Toronto.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent by Chicago in 2017, where he played his first four seasons. He has 143 points (48 goals, 95 assists) in 536 career games across eight seasons split between Chicago and Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2025.