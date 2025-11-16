Canucks sign forward David Kampf to one-year deal worth US$1.1 million
Canucks sign new forward
VANCOUVER — David Kampf has found a new home.
The Vancouver Canucks signed the 30-year-old Czech centre to a one-year contract worth US$1.1 million, the team announced Saturday.
The deal comes after Kampf was placed on "unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination" by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.
He appeared in four games for the Leafs' American Hockey League affiliate, Toronto Marlies, and had one assist before his contract was terminated.
Kampf had been a mainstay in the Leafs' lineup in the four previous years he spent in Toronto.
He was signed as an undrafted free agent by Chicago in 2017, where he played his first four seasons. He has 143 points (48 goals, 95 assists) in 536 career games across eight seasons split between Chicago and Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2025.
More Hockey articles
- Rockets edge Blazers in OTWHL - 9:56 pm
- Warriors win 4th straightBCHL - 9:40 pm
- Veterans find healing Ukrainian - 9:13 pm
- Chamber reveals new boardKelowna - 8:00 pm
- Most trafficked mammalsBusiness - 7:31 pm
UBCO Athletics
HOCKEY
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
- Kelowna Women's Soccer
- Kelowna Men's Soccer
- Kelowna United FC
- Central Okanagan Youth
- Kelowna Youth Soccer
- Westside Youth Soccer
- Rutland Youth Soccer
- Lake Country Youth Soccer
- Penticton Soccer Club
- Pinnacles Soccer
- Thompson Okanagan Football Club
- Pacific Adult Soccer League
- CSA | FIFA | MLS
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
- Kelowna AquaJets
- Liquid Lightning Swim Club
- Ogopogo Summer Swim Club
- Okanagan Masters Swim Club
- KISU Swim Club
- Kelowna Dolphins Synchronized Swimming Club
- Kelowna Water Polo Club
RACQUET
- Kelowna Badminton Club
- The Penticton Yacht & Tennis
- OK Mission Tennis
- Lakeview Heights Tennis
- Vernon Tennis Association
- Squash BC Okanagan League
- ESPN Tennis
- Kelowna Junior Racquetball
- Pickleball Kelowna
- Kamloops Cricket Club
MISC. [+]