Hockey News

Canucks ‘open for business’ in search for second-line centre

Canucks 'open for business'

Photo: Canucks Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin speaks to the media at Rogers Arena ahead of the team's 2025 training camp.

At the end of last season, the Vancouver Canucks’ president of hockey operations, Jim Rutherford, was crystal clear about his team’s biggest need heading into the summer: they needed to add a top-six centre to play behind Elias Pettersson.

“It’ll be expensive, but it’ll also be very expensive not to get one,” said Rutherford. “We’re going to be open to do whatever it takes, and probably on the trade market, to get that player.”

Five months later, the Canucks are entering training camp with the exact same centres on the roster — no new additions — though not for lack of trying, according to Rutherford and general manager Patrik Allvin at Wednesday’s press conference.

“We talked at the end of the season about getting a little more depth at centre, and I know that Patrik was on the phone almost on a daily basis,” said Rutherford. “Either players weren’t available that he wanted or the prices were sky high, and it did not make sense to way overpay at this point in time for a centre iceman.”

In other words, Rutherford was exactly correct: adding a top-six centre would be expensive, in the case of this summer, prohibitively so.

The question is whether he’s also correct about it being “very expensive” for the team not to add another centre. Will the inability of Allvin and Rutherford to find a centre prove costly for the Canucks this season?

“We’re open for business”

Last season could perhaps provide a lesson in taking too long to address a significant need.

At this same time last year, the Canucks’ biggest need was on defence, a need they were unable to adequately address during the offseason. They went into the 2024-25 season with a second pairing of Carson Soucy and Tyler Myers, while hoping that Vincent Desharnais, against all available evidence, was worth a two-year, $4 million contract.

Soucy and Myers were disastrous together, largely due to Soucy imploding against the tougher competition of a regular second-pairing role, while Desharnais was excellent on the penalty kill, but struggled everywhere else. Combined with the absence of Thatcher Demko, the Canucks repeatedly coughed up leads.

Allvin, to his credit, was fully aware of the problem. Over the course of the season, he reshaped the Canucks’ defence corps, trading away Soucy and Desharnais, while adding Marcus Pettersson, a true number-three defenceman that ought to be able to anchor the second pairing.

In addition, they opened the door for young defencemen to have an impact, particularly Elias “Junior” Pettersson, but also the likes of Victor Mancini and Kirill Kudryavtsev.

As a result, the Canucks’ defence looks far better than it did a year ago, but the changes came far too late to help the team last season. The Canucks didn't acquire Pettersson until February, while Soucy wasn't traded until March.

Now, the big need is in the middle of the ice. Will the Canucks be able to make a move and, if so, will it come in time to help the team during the 2025-26 season?

Allvin made it clear that they’re ready and willing to jump on any opportunity that arises, insinuating that he would love to make a move sooner rather than later.

“We’re not waiting if anything comes up that can make our team better,” said Allvin. “I think we have enough assets in our organization, we have draft capital if that’s needed, and we’ll see how Adam wants to utilize his players, and how the players will fit together during camp and the early part of the preseason.

“We’re definitely not waiting for the purpose of waiting; we’re open for business.”

"The centres we have are good, as long as they stay healthy"

As of now, the Canucks have Pettersson, Filip Chytil, and Teddy Blueger as their established centres, with Aatu Räty pencilled in as the team’s fourth-line centre, with potential to move up the lineup.

After that, things get a little bit thin. They have young centres who could fill in on the bottom-six, like Max Sasson, Nils Åman, and Ty Mueller, as well as their first-round draft pick, Braeden Cootes, but he's presumably heading back to Junior, barring a marvellous training camp and preseason.

Is that enough? Rutherford seems to think so, with one major caveat.

“I think the centres we have are good,” he said, “as long as they stay healthy.”

With Chytil’s history of concussions and Pettersson’s struggles last season after coming off a knee injury, health is not a given, and the Canucks lack options at centre who can credibly play in the top-six for any significant length of time. In addition, even when healthy, Chytil has yet to prove he can hold down a second-line centre role. His career high in points is 45, but he’s mainly hovered around the mid-twenties throughout his career.

It's no surprise, then, that the Canucks are trying to get a deal done, even if they say they're content with their current set of centres. It’s just been more of a challenge than they anticipated, with Allvin pointing to the lack of trades around the entire league.

“I think you’re all aware, there wasn’t much of a market here in terms of transactions this summer,” said Allvin. “The new CBA is taking place here, and you see a lot of players extending with their current team.

“That being said, I think our analytics staff and our scouting staff have done a really good job identifying potential players that might come available, talking to Adam about how we want to play, and what type of players he’s looking for to fit into the system here. There’s been a lot of conversations but, unfortunately, up to this point, not much have transpired into deals.”

The key here is that the Canucks are being proactive in their search for a centre and not reactive. They’re not simply advertising that they want a centre and waiting around for other teams to call; they’re doing their homework on any centres that other teams might be willing to trade.

Perhaps that proactive approach will lead to Allvin making a trade earlier in the season, akin to when he acquired Nikita Zadorov in late November of 2023, just over a month into the 2023-24 season.

Until Allvin can make an addition at centre, the pressure will be on Pettersson and Chytil to deliver.

