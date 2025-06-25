Edmonton Oilers deal winger Evander Kane to Vancouver Canucks for fourth-round pick

Photo: The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin believes adding Evander Kane to the lineup will make Vancouver a tougher team to play against next season.

The Canucks acquired the bruising 33-year-old winger from the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday in exchange for a fourth-round pick (117th overall) in this week's NHL entry draft.

“I think every team is looking to be harder to play against," Allvin said. "And for us, with the group that we have here, when a player like this becomes available at this cost, we felt we had a good chance to upgrade our top nine, mid six, and become a harder team to play against.”

Kane, who hails from Vancouver, broke news of the trade Wednesday morning, posting a goodbye message on social media.

"As my time with the Edmonton Oilers has now come to a close, I want to take a moment to sincerely thank the entire organization, my teammates, and the incredible community of Edmonton," the post read.

"I’m incredibly excited for the next chapter of my career as I join the Canucks. It’s an honour to become part of an organization and team I grew up watching as a kid."

There is one year left on the four-year, US$20.5-million deal Kane signed with Edmonton as a free agent in January 2022.

Shedding the $5.125-million salary clears valuable space under the cap with defenceman Evan Bouchard set to become a restricted free agent on July 1 and captain Connor McDavid entering the final year of his contract.

“After two back-to-back years in the Stanley Cup final, with experience playing with (Leon) Draisaitl and McDavid and a good team in Edmonton, it means a lot to have an excited player coming here to Vancouver and provide the spark and juice we need here," Allvin said.

Kane did not play a single regular-season game in the 2024-25 campaign as he recovered from surgeries to repair both abductors, two hernias, two abdominal tears and a knee injury.

The six-foot-two, 218-pound forward joined the Oilers for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the L.A. Kings and contributed six goals and six assists in 21 post-season games before Edmonton fell to the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final.

“At his age, sitting out last year and coming in and performing like he did in the playoffs was pretty impressive," Allvin said. "So I think he will do everything he can to to give us what we want, and what he is capable of doing, too.”

Kane played junior hockey for the Western Hockey League's Vancouver Giants before getting picked fourth overall by the Thrashers in the 2009 draft.

Over 16 NHL seasons, he has logged time with Atlanta, Winnipeg, Buffalo, San Jose and Edmonton, amassing 326 goals, 291 assists and 1,186 penalty minutes over 930 regular-season games. He has another 55 points (32 goals, 23 assists) in 97 playoff appearances.

Off-ice controversies dogged Kane earlier in his career, including gambling debts and allegations of harassment. San Jose terminated his contract in January 2022 for alleged violations of the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, and he signed with Edmonton weeks later.

The Canucks did their "due diligence" before trading for Kane, speaking to former teammates and staff about the player, Allvin said.

“I think the past is the past. With Evander the last couple of years in Edmonton, I think he contributed a lot to the off-ice stuff and helping out in the society there," the GM said. "And having three kids here now, I think he has matured. I do believe that this gives us a chance and him a chance to see if this is a fit moving on here. And I'm sure hoping so after this year.”

Asked whether any of Vancouver's players had weighed in on the trade, Allvin said he had not spoken to them, but noted newly minted head coach Adam Foote was involved in the deal.

“I know they don't want to play against him. I think that Evander is one of those guys that you hate to play against, and you love to have him on your own team," Allvin said.

Kane drew attention this spring for pulling up to playoff games in a series of costly vehicles, including a Ferrari and a Rolls-Royce.

That's just fine by Allvin.

“I have no problem with personalities," the GM said. "As long as they perform on the ice and fit in with the team rules off the ice, I have no issues or concern with players or what they're wearing and how they're driving to the games.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.