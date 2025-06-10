Oilers defenceman Walman fined for roughing Tkachuk, squirting Panthers' bench

Photo: The Canadian Press

The NHL has fined Edmonton defenceman Jake Walman a total of US$10,000 for his role in two separate incidents in the Oilers' 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

Walman was fined $5,000 for roughing after he punched Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk in a scrum in front of the Oilers' goal at 14:44 of the third period of Monday's game.

Walman was assessed a pair of minor penalties for roughing and a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

He was also fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he attempted to squirt water at Panthers players on their bench from his place on the visiting side. That incident occurred at 16:49 of the second period.

Game 4 of the final goes Thursday in Sunrise, Fla., with the defending-champion Panthers leading the best-of-seven series 2-1.