Edmonton Oilers down Dallas Stars, advance to Stanley Cup final

The Canadian Press - | Story: 553332

The Oilers are off to another Stanley Cup final. A familiar opponent awaits.

Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist as Edmonton beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 to win the NHL's Western Conference final 4-1 on Thursday night.

Corey Perry, Mattias Janmark, Jeff Skinner, Evander Kane and Kasperi Kapanen — into an empty net — also scored for Oilers, who will face the Florida Panthers in the title series for a second straight June. Stuart Skinner made 14 saves.

Florida jumped out to a 3-0 lead in last year's final before Edmonton ripped off three consecutive victories — largely on the back of McDavid's record-breaking playoff performance. The Panthers then took Game 7 on home ice for the franchise's first championship.

Florida took this year's East bracket 4-1 over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Game 1 of the Cup final goes Wednesday in Edmonton at Rogers Place.

