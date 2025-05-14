Vancouver Canucks hire assistant Adam Foote as new head coach to replace departed Tocchet

Photo: The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks hired Adam Foote as their new coach on Wednesday, giving him the job after 2 1/2 years on the bench as an assistant to Rich Tocchet.

This is the first NHL head-coaching job for Foote, who played over 1,2000 games in the league as a defenseman. He won the Stanley Cup twice with Colorado, in 1996 and 2001, spending his entire playing career with the organization that started as the Quebec Nordiques before moving to Denver and becoming the Avalanche.

“Adam is a strong leader, good teacher and person who knows what it takes to build a great culture and winning attitude,” general manager Patrik Allvin said. “His past experiences on the ice have translated nicely into a coaching style that fits our organization’s goals and vision. He has worked extremely hard the past few years, gaining our players' respect and trust for his strong communication and honest straight forward opinion. He knows this group better than anyone else we interviewed and has inside knowledge and understanding of what it will take to get us back to where we want to be."

Tocchet and the team parted ways in late April after missing the playoffs. Tocchet, who won the Jack Adams Award as the league's coach of the year in 2023-24 for Vancouver finishing in first place, decided not to renew his contract after a disappointing season marked by locker room unrest at times.

Foote coached the defensemen, including captain Quinn Hughes. There had been speculation over whether Foote or AHL Abbotsford Canucks coach Manny Malhotra would get the job.

“Adam brings structure, accountability, and a detailed oriented approach to his coaching, a process that will send a clear message to our group about the way we want to compete, practice and play hockey,” Allvin said. “We are very happy to have him take over.”

Foote began his coaching career in 2011 as Colorado's development consultant and defensive coach, spending four years in that role and working with Hockey Canada. Before joining the Canucks, he coached the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League for two seasons.

