Pettersson out with upper-body injury as Vancovuer Canucks prep for final push

Photo: The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks could be without Elias Pettersson as they make a final, desperate push for a playoff spot.

Pettersson was not on the ice Tuesday when the Canucks practised at Rogers Arena, and hasn’t played since suffering an upper-body injury midway through Vancouver’s 5-3 road loss to the New York Rangers on March 22.

Instead of remaining with the team for the final four games of the road trip, Pettersson returned to Vancouver.

His status for the final the team’s final eight games of the regular season remains to be seen.

“He’s skated, I think once or twice. Didn’t skate that hard. A little bit of discomfort,” Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said Tuesday.

“It’s day to day. When a guy’s day to day, you expect him to play.”

Tocchet's prognosis for Filip Chytil was less rosy.

The Czech centre has been dealing with a concussion since March 15 when he was hit from behind by Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson.

Chytil has had good days and bad days since, Tocchet said, but he may not return to the lineup this season.

"To be honest with you guys, does he play this year? Maybe the odds are against it," Tocchet said.

The Canucks could soon get one forward back into their lineup.

Winger Nils Hoglander skated in a red non-contact jersey on Tuesday, and participated in drills with his teammates before doing individual work with coaches.

Hoglander was also sidelined by an undisclosed injury against the Rangers, but is eager to return, Tocchet said.

“This guy wants to play so bad. So he’s got a red jersey, which is a good thing," he said. "He’s closer, I guess, than the other guys.”

The ailments are the latest in a long string of injuries weathered by Canucks players this season.

Captain Quinn Hughes has missed time for a lower-body injury and sniper Brock Boeser was temporarily sidelined by a concussion. All-star goalie Thatcher Demko missed training camp and the beginning of the campaign as he worked his way back from a rare knee injury, then went down with another injury in February.

“There’s been a lot of things that’ve hit this team," Tocchet said. "And you’re looking for culture stuff, right? Who’s all in and who’s not. When you have a lot of guys all buying in, you can withstand some stuff.”

The Canucks (34-27-13) are chasing the Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames for the final two playoff spots in the Western Conference as they get set to host the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.

The odds of making a playoff run aren't in Vancouver's favour, but everyone on the team is staying committed, Demko said, even as injuries continue to ravage the lineup.

"I think as a group, we've been through a lot this year," he said. "It’s obviously not an easy situation right now with some of the guys out, but I feel like our effort’s been there every game.

"We haven't mailed it in, we're not using it as an excuse. We're showing up every night and giving it a solid effort. So really proud of the guys coming together and trying to get some wins here.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2025.