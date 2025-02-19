Majority of Proline players behind Canada downing U.S. in 4 Nations Face-Off final

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada's Connor McDavid (97) celebrates with teammates Josh Morrissey (44) and Sam Reinhart (13) after scoring against the United States during first period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on February 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

An overwhelming majority of Proline bettors see Canada earning redemption in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament final.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., 87 per cent of bettors have their money on Canada defeating the United States on Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston. The Americans defeated the Canadians 3-1 on Saturday night in Montreal.

A solid 74 per cent of wagers are on the over 5.5 goals with Canada's Connor McDavid being the most popular player prop over 0.5 goals. The most popular game score bet is 4-3 for the Canadians.

Canada qualified for the final with a 5-3 victory Monday versus Finland. Eighty-six per cent of wagers were on the Canadian win with 91 per cent of bettors taking the Canadians -1.5 on the puck line.

Canada opened the tournament with a 4-3 overtime win over Sweden as Mitch Marner scored the winning goal. A solid 82 per cent of wagers were on the Canadians winning but only 10 per cent of bettors had the Swedes +.1.5 on the puck line.

Eighty-three per cent of players correctly selected over 6.5 total goals in the game.

But just 43 per cent of players took the U.S. to beat Canada in their first meeting. Only 21 per cent correctly picked the Americans +1.5 on the puck-line with just 28 per cent selecting the under 6.5 total goals.

On Sunday, the NBA's all-star weekend festivities in San Francisco featured four teams playing a mini tournament. Shaq's OGs defeated Chuck's Global Stars 41-25 in the final as Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors was the game MVP with 12 points.

Forty-three per cent of bettors correctly picked Shaq's OGs to win the tournament, with Curry being the second-most popular wagered player to win MVP honours. The only other player who had more MVP wagers was Hamilton's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had four points for Chuck's Global Stars in the final.