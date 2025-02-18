254847
255398
Hockey  

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko out week to week with lower-body injury

Canucks goalie Demko hurt

The Canadian Press - | Story: 534024

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks will be without star goalie Thatcher Demko for their upcoming five-game road swing.

The team says Demko is considered week to week with a lower-body injury and will not travel for the trip, which begins Saturday against the Golden Knights in Las Vegas.

The 29-year-old American netminder left Vancouver's 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 8 midway through the first period with an undisclosed ailment.

The Canucks (26-18-11) then had a 10-day break for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, but Demko was not on the ice when his teammates returned to practice on Tuesday.

Demko has dealt with a series of injuries this season, starting with a knee issue that left him on the sidelines as training camp began.

He has played just 17 games through the 2024-25 campaign, posting a 6-6-3 record with a .891 save percentage, a 2.87 save percentage and one shutout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (3)


More Hockey articles

253272

Upcoming Sports Events

Kelowna Rockets

Prospera Place, Kelowna
Feb 21 7:00 pm

Thrash Wrestling Presents "No Pain" No Gain"

Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church - Kelowna, Kelowna
Feb 22 7:00 pm

2025 Montana’s Brier

Prospera Place, Kelowna
Feb 28 10:00 am



RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >




254191


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


249193
249193