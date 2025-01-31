Reports: Canucks send Miller, prospects to Rangers for Chytil, Mancini and draft pick

Photo: The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks are sending forward J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers in a multiplayer swap, according to reports.

Sportsnet, TSN and the New York Post are reporting the two teams have agreed to a deal.

Miller was scratched from Vancouver's game in Dallas on Friday night.

The Canucks acquired centre Filip Chytil, defenceman Victor Mancini and a conditional first-round pick, according to reports.

In addition to Miller, the Rangers acquired defencemen Jackson Dorrington and Erik Brannstrom.

The Canucks have dealt with a reported rift between Miller and forward Elias Pettersson this season.

