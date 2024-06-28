Nikita Zadorov won't re-sign with Canucks, will go to free agency

Photo: Darryl Dyck/CP Nikita Zadorov and the Vancouver Canucks couldn't come to agreement in contract negotiations and he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Nikita Zadorov's time in Vancouver is over.

According to Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin, contract negotiations with the big Russian defenceman have come to an end.

"As of today, it appears that we couldn’t go any farther with Nikita Zadorov,” said Allvin in a Zoom call with the media on Friday. “He will test the free agent market."

Zadorov became a fan favourite during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, both because of what he did on the ice and what he said off the ice. He came through with some clutch scoring, putting up 4 goals and 8 points in 13 playoff games, and threw some massive hits. Despite playing in just two rounds, Zadorov finished the playoffs ninth among defencemen in hits.

The trouble is that Zadorov's performance also meant he could ask for a significant raise on his next contract. Rumours abounded that Zadorov was seeking $6 million per year, though Zadorov himself shot those rumours down, quipping, "You’ve got to stop listening to Edmonton reporters."

Still, Zadorov is likely to get a five-year deal with a cap hit north of $5 million in free agency, which is a number the Canucks would have struggled to fit into their salary cap picture, at least if they want to go big-game hunting for a top-six winger.

“I can’t overpay one single player," said Allvin. "Nikita Zadorov was extremely good for us in the playoffs and a character guy. We did our best and he decided that he wanted to go somewhere else.”

As much as many Canucks fans wanted to bring Zadorov back, it was tough to see how he would fit under the cap if the Canucks were hoping to keep cap space available for the likes of Jake Guentzel or Sam Reinhart, as well as another right-shot defenceman.

"For us, it’s not just about each individual, it’s about getting a team that is competitive and fitting the puzzle," said Allvin. "So, that’s the direction that Nikita has decided to go and we did our best, and we couldn’t go any further."