Canucks' Thatcher Demko is runner-up for the 2024 Vezina Trophy

Photo: Tav Morrison / Vancouver Is Awesome. Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko came just short of winning the 2024 Vezina Trophy.

Thatcher Demko had an outstanding season for the Vancouver Canucks, even if it was partially derailed by injuries.

Demko had a career-high .918 save percentage and backstopped the Canucks to first place in the Pacific Division. It's fitting that he was recognized as one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL with a nomination for the Vezina Trophy as the league's best goaltender.

He came short of winning the award, however. To no one's surprise, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck ran away with the 2024 Vezina with his outstanding .921 save percentage across 60 games.

The league's general managers vote on the award and Hellebuyck earned 31 out of 32 first-place votes, with just one general manager giving the first-place nod to Sergei Bobrovsky, who finished third overall in the voting.

Demko came second in award voting, finding a place on 30 out of 32 ballots, with 20 second-place votes. Hopefully, that's a precursor to winning the award in a future season.

Demko is the first Canuck to be nominated for the Vezina since Roberto Luongo in 2011. He matches the highest finish in voting by a Canuck. Luongo finished second in Vezina voting in 2007, as did Kirk McLean in 1992.