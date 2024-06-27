239289
239090
Hockey  

Canucks' Thatcher Demko is runner-up for the 2024 Vezina Trophy

Thatcher Demko runner-up

Daniel Wagner / Vancouver is Awesome - | Story: 494639

Thatcher Demko had an outstanding season for the Vancouver Canucks, even if it was partially derailed by injuries.

Demko had a career-high .918 save percentage and backstopped the Canucks to first place in the Pacific Division. It's fitting that he was recognized as one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL with a nomination for the Vezina Trophy as the league's best goaltender.

He came short of winning the award, however. To no one's surprise, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck ran away with the 2024 Vezina with his outstanding .921 save percentage across 60 games.

The league's general managers vote on the award and Hellebuyck earned 31 out of 32 first-place votes, with just one general manager giving the first-place nod to Sergei Bobrovsky, who finished third overall in the voting.

2024-vezina-voting

Demko came second in award voting, finding a place on 30 out of 32 ballots, with 20 second-place votes. Hopefully, that's a precursor to winning the award in a future season.

Demko is the first Canuck to be nominated for the Vezina since Roberto Luongo in 2011. He matches the highest finish in voting by a Canuck. Luongo finished second in Vezina voting in 2007, as did Kirk McLean in 1992.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Hockey articles

Upcoming Sports Events

Free Falun Gong Workshop

Skaha Lake Park, Penticton
Jun 29 11:00 am

Yoga at Lightning Rock Winery

Lightning Rock Winery, Summerland
Jun 30 10:00 am

Kelowna Yoga in the Park

Kinsmen Park, Kelowna
Jul 1 9:30 am



231752
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >




235037


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


238245
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
237788


237258
236468