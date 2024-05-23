237739
Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson dealt with knee injury through playoffs

Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson says he has been playing with a knee injury since January.

The 25-year-old centre says the injury impacted his play, but it isn't something that will require surgery.

Pettersson had 34 goals and 55 assists in the regular season, but struggled in the playoffs, putting up just one goal and five assists in 13 appearances.

His teammate, Brock Boeser, confirmed reports Thursday that a blood clot in his leg kept him out of a decisive Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

The right-winger says he took a puck to the leg in Game 1 of the second-round series and the bruise later developed into a clot.

The Canucks downed the Nashville Predators in a six-game first-round series before being ousted from the playoffs by the Oilers in a seven-game second-round matchup.

