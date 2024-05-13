Zadorov fined, Soucy awaits hearing for cross-checks on McDavid

Photo: The Canadian Press

NEW YORK — Vancouver defenceman Nikita Zadorov has been fined US$5,000 by the NHL and Canucks blue-liner Carson Soucy will have a hearing with the league for cross-checks on Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid.

The discipline stems from an incident after the final buzzer sounded Vancouver's 4-3 Game 3 win over the Oilers on Sunday in Edmonton.

Soucy shoved McDavid behind the Vancouver goal and McDavid responded by hitting Soucy's leg with his stick.

Zadorov then cross-checked McDavid from behind, and Soucy cross-checked the Oilers captain in the face as he was falling.

Soucy received a minor penalty for cross-checking.

Vancouver leads the best-of-seven series 2-1, with Game 4 set for Tuesday night in Edmonton.





This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.