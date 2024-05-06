BC betting service pits Canucks as least likely to win Stanley Cup

Photo: Dan Toulgoet / Glacier Media

The Vancouver Canucks are a statistical underdog to win against the Edmonton Oilers in round two of the NHL playoffs, according to BC’s provincially owned sports betting venue.

PlayNow, owned by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, on Monday calculated that the Canucks will probably lose their next series. Playnow calculates win probabilities so it can offer betting odds, and currently says someone to triple their money if they bet $10 on the Canucks to win their upcoming series.

The series begins with game one on Wednesday.

“For Vancouver’s part, they’ll need more offense than what they showed in the first round – especially from star centre Elias Pettersson,” wrote BCLC media relations on Monday.

PlayNow says the Canucks most "significant challenge of the series will be their quest to shut down Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.”

While BCLC media relations said the betting odds are accurate at time of release on Monday, odds are continuously changing.

A team’s chance to win can be affected by many things, such as new player injuries.

Still, the lottery corporation predicts a tough road ahead for Vancouver. It wrote that out of all teams remaining in the playoffs, “The Canucks ... have the longest odds.”

BCLC said the Oilers and the Florida Panthers tied as the most likely to win the Stanley Cup.