Oilers, Canucks start NHL playoff series Wednesday in Vancouver

Canucks ready for Oilers

The Canadian Press - | Story: 485920

NEW YORK — The second-round NHL playoff series between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks opens Wednesday in Vancouver.

The Oilers and Canucks are the two Canadian clubs among eight remaining in Stanley Cup playoff contention.

Game 2 is Friday in Vancouver's Rogers Arena followed by the third and fourth games of the best-of-seven affair May 12 and May 14 in Edmonton's Rogers Place.

Game 5, if necessary, is May 16 in Vancouver. Game 6 would be May 18 in Edmonton and a Game 7 would return to Vancouver on May 20.

The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers kick off their second-round series Monday. The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars start their series Tuesday.

The New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in Sunday's Game 1. Game 2 is Tuesday in New York.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2024

