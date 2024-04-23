Thatcher Demko injured, out for Game 2 between Canucks and Predators

Photo: Sportsnet. Thatcher Demko did the splits early in Game 1 to rob Anthony Beauvillier.

Thatcher Demko returned from injury just in time for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs but now is reportedly injured again.

After the Vancouver Canucks' victory in Game 1, Demko was not made available to the media as he was "receiving treatment." This is not unusual, so was not heavily reported at the time. Monday's practice was turned into an optional skate — just nine players participated — so Demko's absence did not seem particularly significant.

But when Demko was also missing from Tuesday's gameday skate, alarm bells started going off.

According to multiple reports, Demko will not play in Game 2 and is in fact questionable for the rest of their series against the Nashville Predators.

Demko made 22 saves on 24 shots, none bigger — and potentially injury-inducing — than his first-period save on Anthony Beauvillier where he went into the full splits.

While this is not necessarily where Demko got injured, it would be understandable if it was. Demko still stayed in the game and didn't seem to be experiencing any difficulties at the time.

Demko is a major difference-maker for the Canucks and his injury casts a pall over the team's emotional Game 1 victory.

If Demko does indeed miss Game 2 and the rest of the series, the pressure will be on Casey DeSmith, who had a strong season when called upon intermittently as the team's backup but struggled when thrust into the number-one role when Demko missed five weeks with a knee injury. Behind DeSmith is rookie Arturs Silovs, who has come through with heroic performances in international competition for Latvia but hasn't been able to repeat those performances at the NHL level.