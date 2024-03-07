Vancouver Canucks boast fifth-best odds to win the Stanley Cup

Photo: The Canadian Press

Heading down the final stretch of the 2023-24 regular season, the Vancouver Canucks are currently in a three-way tie for the fifth-best odds to win the Stanley Cup, according to PlayNow Sports.

The Canucks were nowhere near the top when it came to their winning odds to start the season, beginning 2023-24 with Stanley Cup odds of 52.00, but their tight grip atop of the Western Conference's Pacific Division has shortened those odds to just 10.00.

That means that right now, a successful $10 bet on the Canucks to win the Stanley Cup this year would pay out a total value of $100.

PlayNow Sports says Vancouver’s odds to win the Pacific Division have now shrunk considerably (1.50), though the white-hot Edmonton Oilers (2.80) are closing in as the defending Cup champion Las Vegas Golden Knights have struggled (18.00).

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has a vice grip on winning the club’s first-ever Norris Trophy (1.25), well ahead of last year’s winner Cale Makar (4.00).

With the trade deadline looming this Friday, PlayNow players can also bet on what additions the Canucks might make to further bolster their roster.

Betting options include the Canucks adding prized winger Jake Guentzel (2.50), former Canuck Tyler Toffoli (3.50), as well as others.