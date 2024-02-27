'I’ve still got goosebumps': Member of Vancouver green men speaks after return

Photo: Green Men

If you're a Vancouver Canucks fan, you've most certainly heard of the Green Men.

The iconic duo for years attended Canucks games dressed in skin-tight bodysuits, often seen trying to get the attention of the opponent from inside the penalty box.

They famously blew up during the team's deep playoff run of 2011 and were sort of known as the team's second set of mascots from 2009 to 2015, always trying to get under the opponents skin with creative distractions.

Now after nine years away from the game, the Green Men returned to Rogers Arena on Saturday to help the Canucks defeat the Boston Bruins in what many fans are considering to be the team's best comeback win of the season.

“To dust the suit off was so much fun," said Adam Forsythe, also known as Force while wearing his green man suit.

"We were pretty nervous. I mean, I’ve never been this nervous in the suit, even during Game 7 of 2011 I was just throwing on the suit and having fun, but prior to this game my mouth was dry and I was really nervous."

After a Boston Bruins penalty was called in the first period, Forsythe and his friend Ryan Sullivan (Sully) were brought out by arena announcer Al Murdoch, receiving thunderous applause from the crowd as they made their way to their seats next to the penalty box.

“The Canucks have been gauging our interest over the last three or four seasons to see if we would ever consider a comeback. I don’t think I’ve ever told anyone this before, but we were really close to coming back in March of 2020. We were going to have a Green Man night but it got cancelled because of COVID…Four years later, and here we are.”

Boston would then play a very well disciplined game, staying out of the penalty box and keeping the Green Men at bay.

A late third-period comeback by the Canucks would notch them two goals in the final six minutes, tying the game at two and eventually giving the Green Men their golden moment in overtime after a too many men penalty sent a Boston Bruin to the box.

"I don’t know if it played on TV like it did in the building, but the Bruins were refusing to send someone over to the penalty box. In my mind it was like they were wondering which player could handle the green men the best," said Forsythe.

"The anticipation was building and building and finally when he came skating towards the box, the crowd just went nuts because they knew the green men were going to do something bonkers. We had the Eggo waffles that we bought 10 minutes before the game at Costco… For them to score on the power play with us in the box, we felt it gave them a little extra spark. It was a storybook finish."

As for what's next for the Green Men, Forsythe tells Castanet the return has him feeling the itch to suit up once more come playoff time, but that that remains to be seen.

"I’ve still got goosebumps just thinking about it.”