Phil Kessel is in Vancouver to meet and work out with the Canucks

Photo: Darryl Dyck/CP. Phil Kessel is still looking to sign with an NHL team as a free agent this season.

The Vancouver Canucks are looking to sign the biggest name remaining in free agency.

That's not something that typically happens in mid-February with 29 games left in the regular season but this hasn't been a typical season for the Canucks. Predicted to be on the playoff bubble, the Canucks instead find themselves in first place in the NHL with an opportunity to push for a Stanley Cup.

Accordingly, the Canucks are in talks with a three-time Stanley Cup champion: Phil Kessel.

As reported by ChekTV's Rick Dhaliwal (second to the story behind a Sasquatch-esque blurry photo from the airport), Kessel is in Vancouver to meet with the Canucks.

"Phil has made his way to Vancouver and will be working out in Abbotsford this week," confirmed Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin in a statement from the Canucks.

Kessel will need to first confirm that he's in game shape after not playing a game since April 24, 2023 in the playoffs with the Vegas Golden Knights. Kessel was a healthy scratch for the rest of the Golden Knights' playoff run as they went on to win the Stanley Cup.

While Kessel wasn't a major contributor on the ice in that playoff run, he was praised for being a quality teammate by the Golden Knights players, something common to all of his previous stops in the NHL.

"There's a reason everyone lights up when they talk about Phil Kessel," said former Canuck Nick Bonino, who played with Kessel on the Pittsburgh Penguins. "When he's in the room, guys rip on him and he rips on them, which I think is important in a good teammate. He wasn't closed off like he can be in interviews."

Someone who can keep things light in the room might be just what the business-like Canucks need, especially if it's coming from someone who has hoisted the Stanley Cup three times. The Canucks' coaching and management staff are also very familiar with Kessel and what he brings to a team, as Rick Tocchet has coached him and Jim Rutherford has both traded for him and traded him away.

If Kessel proves that his conditioning is up to snuff, the question for the Canucks will be about where he might fit in their lineup. Do the Canucks see the 36-year-old Kessel as a legitimate top-six forward, who can play alongside someone like Elias Pettersson? Or do they aim to use him in a depth role as a power play specialist?

There are pros and cons to the Canucks' interest in Kessel but the biggest pro in his favour is that he won't cost the Canucks any assets to add him, unlike any of the potential options on the trade market. If Kessel can provide a boost on and off the ice to help the Canucks go on a long playoff run, then signing him makes plenty of sense.