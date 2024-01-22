Oilers sign forward Corey Perry for remainder of season

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Edmonton Oilers have signed veteran forward Corey Perry to a one-year contract with an annual average value of US$775,000 plus performance bonuses.

Perry hasn't been on a team since the Chicago Blackhawks placed him on unconditional waivers on Nov. 28.

His one-year contract was terminated after he cleared waivers.

The Blackhawks said in a statement at the time that an internal investigation showed Perry acted in violation of his NHL contract and the team's policies.

Perry, 38, said after his release that the behaviour that led to his dismissal was "inappropriate and wrong," and he started working with mental health and substance abuse experts.

He said the situation did not involve his teammates or their families.

The right-winger was a first-round pick (28th overall) in the 2003 draft and has amassed 421 goals and 471 assists in 1,273 career games. He has four goals and five assists in 16 games this season.

The Oilers have shown a willingness to give players a second chance. The team signed forward Evander Kane two years ago after his split with the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks terminated Kane's deal, citing a breach of his contract and a violation AHL COVID-19 protocols. The NHL Players' Association filed a grievance on Kane's behalf, and the two sides settled before the matter went to arbitration.

