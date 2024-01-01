Shelton, Schroeder lead New York past Toronto 4-0 in inaugural PWHL game

Photo: The Canadian Press Toronto goaltender Kristen Campbell (50) makes a save on New York forward Alex Carpenter (25) as Toronto defender Jocelyn Larocque (3) looks on during first period PWHL action in Toronto on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

UPDATE 1:10 p.m.

Ella Shelton scored the historic opening goal, Corinne Schroeder earned the first-ever shutout and New York toppled Toronto 4-0 in the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League game Monday.

Alex Carpenter, with one goal and one assist, Jill Saulnier and Kayla Vespa added the other goals for New York (1-0-0). Schroeder made 29 saves.

Kristen Campbell stopped 24 shots for Toronto (0-1-0) in front of a sellout crowd of 2,537 at Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Tennis legend and PWHL board member, Billie Jean King performed the ceremonial puck drop alongside PWHL senior vice-president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford.

Each Toronto player was introduced to the crowd pre-game. All received standing ovations as lights flashed from fans' mobile phones recording the moment.

Numerous fans donned PWHL beanies, PWHL Toronto jerseys and Canadian team jerseys of different players. Some held up signs, including one reading "Thank You Billie Jean King."

New York and Toronto met in pre-season scrimmage action in Utica, N.Y., with New York taking that game 6-4 on Dec. 7.

Having outshot Toronto 13-8 in the first period, Shelton opened the scoring for New York 10:43 into the first period.

The Canadian defender beat Campbell with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle through some traffic, to the delight of a few in the crowd.

Toronto had numerous scoring chances of its own in the period, but didn't capitalize.

Sarah Nurse beat her defender with a toe drag only to be stonewalled by Schroeder with 1:57 left. Emma Maltais faced the same fate shortly after on a one-timer.

The second period was scoreless with Toronto outshooting New York 16-4, but Schroeder continued her impressive play.

Maltais was stopped point blank on a rebound off a Hannah Miller shot with just under five minutes to go, while Natalie Spooner's wrist shot from the slot was kept out soon after.

Carpenter doubled New York's lead 2:53 into the third period. The American forward streaked down the left side and roofed the puck over Campbell's left shoulder.

Saulnier made it a 3-0 game at 4:57. Jade Downie-Landry picked up the puck by Toronto's blue line and sent in a cross-ice pass while driving toward the net. A streaking Saulnier tipped it in.

Vespa furthered New York's edge at 7:42. She took a pass in front from Alexandra Labelle and swept the puck in past Campbell.

QUICK WORK

The formulation of the PWHL began after it was announced June 30 that the new league would launch in 2024, along with news that Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter's firm purchased assets of the now-defunct Premier Hockey Federation.

The PWHL announced its six teams Aug. 29 along with other building blocks, including each team having a 24-game regular-season schedule beginning in January.

The draft took place Sept. 18 at CBC headquarters in downtown Toronto, with a free-agency period before it. Teams held training camps in November. The six teams gathered in Utica for pre-season scrimmages Dec. 4-7.

UP NEXT

The two teams meet again Friday at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn.

ORIGINAL 6:20 a.m.

Hype will be replaced by history and hockey this afternoon at the old Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto.

New York and Toronto will have the honours of playing the first game in the spanking-new Professional Women's Hockey League at the iconic Carlton Street arena now renovated and operating as Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Toronto coach Troy Ryan, like his excited roster, can't wait for the puck to drop in the six-team league that became a reality about six months ago.

Montreal will play in Ottawa on Tuesday, while Minnesota will visit Boston on Wednesday. The PWHL has 157 players representing 12 countries.

Toronto forward Natalie Spooner, one of the more recognizable faces and names in the new pro circuit, said everyone is "super excited" to get going. She told reporters that "the first few shifts (on Monday) may just be a little wild."

The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. EST.

Canadian Jessie Eldridge, who plays for New York and is one of that team's offensive threats, is among those who believe it will feel "a little weird at first" to be teammates with players who have long been rivals on the world or Olympic stage.

Toronto's roster is filled with a number of national team members, including Sarah Nurse, Natalie Spooner and Jocelyn Larocque. That star power has helped sell tickets in Toronto as the team's 12-game home schedule sold out almost immediately.

As Boston forward Hilary Knight pointed out last week: "This (league) has needed to happen for decades."