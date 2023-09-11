221332
Hockey  

Canucks name defenceman Quinn Hughes 15th captain in franchise history

The Canadian Press - | Story: 446079

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have named defenceman Quinn Hughes their 15th captain in franchise history.

Hughes is the first defenceman to hold the honour for Vancouver since a three-player rotation during the 1990-91 season that included blue-liner Doug Lidster. 

The last full-time defenceman to don the “C” in Vancouver was Kevin McCarthy from 1979 to 1982.

Hughes served as an assistant captain for the first time during the 2022-23 season, during which the 23-year-old recorded seven goals and 69 assists in 78 games.

Hughes was a first-round pick (seventh overall) in the 2018 draft by the Canucks. He has 241 points (26 goals, 215 assists) in 283 career games. 

“It means a great deal to me to be named captain of the Canucks,” Hughes said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2023.

