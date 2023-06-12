Calgary Flames have promoted former Rockets coach Ryan Huska

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

The Calgary Flames have hired former Kelowna Rockets coach Ryan Huska as their new head coach.

The Flames made the announcement official Monday morning after speculation all weekend that Huska would be named as the Flames new bench boss.

The 47-year-old former Rockets coach was promoted Monday to replace Daryl Sutter, who was fired in May. Huska is the first former member of the Rockets coaching staff to be named an NHL head coach and previously served five years as the Flames assistant coach.

"I am as proud as I have been of any former player or any employee of our organization to have Ryan advance on," said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton.

"From our organization, we're so proud of him and thrilled that he has received this opportunity. He brought so much to our organization, he's loyal, understanding and competitive; traits that he passed onto the coaches that worked below him. This is the greatest thing that could happen to him and his family, we know he's going to do a great job with the Flames."

Huska spent 12 seasons with the Rockets; five as an assistant between 2002 and 2007 and seven as the head coach from 2007 to 2014. He helped Kelowna capture the 2004 Memorial Cup and WHL titles in 2003, 2005 and 2009.

The new Flames head coach has also been an assistant coach for Hockey Canada's World Junior team, claiming a silver medal in 2011 and a bronze medal in 2012.

Huska has spent time as the head coach of the Flames AHL affiliate, the Adirondack Flames, in 2004. He spent three more seasons as the Flames AHL head coach after the team relocated to Stockton. In 2018-19, he was named the Calgary Flames assistant coach and has been a member of their staff for the past five seasons.

Calgary has changed head coaches five times in eight years.

As a player, Huska spent four seasons with the Kamloops Blazers as a forward between 1991 and 1995, winning three WHL and Memorial Cup titles in that time.

The hiring of Huska is new Flames general manager Craig Conroy's first major move.

Conroy was assistant to Brad Treliving, who didn't sign an extension with Calgary and was named Toronto Maple Leafs GM on May 31, for nine seasons.

Among Huska's priorities in 2023-24 will be getting more out of Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau.

The Flames signed Kadri as a free agent and Huberdeau arrived in a blockbuster trade with the Florida Panthers last summer that saw Matthew Tkachuk go the other way.

Neither Kadri nor Huberdeau, signed by Calgary for a combined 15 years and US$133 million, meshed well with Sutter, and their production was well below their career highs.

"I completely lost my swagger this year," Huberdeau said at the end of the season.

-with files from the Canadian Press