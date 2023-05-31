213716
Hockey  

Maple Leafs hire Brad Treliving as team's new general manager

Brad Treliving is the new general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The team made the announcement Wednesday, less than two weeks after firing Kyle Dubas.

The 53-year-old Treliving left the Calgary Flames back in April following nine seasons that included five playoff appearances and two 100-point seasons.

He joins the Leafs at a crucial juncture in the wake of the stunning May 19 dismissal of Dubas by team president Brendan Shanahan.

The Original Six franchise, whose Stanley Cup drought stands at 56 years, won a postseason series for the first time in nearly two decades with a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning this spring, but then bowed out to the Florida Panthers in five games.

Treliving will have to decide the future of head coach Sheldon Keefe, while stars Auston Matthews and William Nylander can sign contract extensions as of July 1. Matthews and Mitch Marner, who has two years remaining on his current deal, possess full no-movement clauses set to kick in the same day.

