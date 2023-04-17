209304
Calgary Flames, GM Brad Treliving part ways after 9 years

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and general manager Brad Treliving have agreed to part ways after he held that job for nearly a decade.

The team announced the move Monday as mutual, along with assistant Don Maloney's promotion to president of hockey operations and interim GM. A search will begin immediately for a full-time replacement for Treliving.

The Flames missed the playoffs for the second time in three years. They qualified for the postseason five times during Treliving’s nine-year tenure in Calgary.

"It’s a difficult day when you must part ways with a quality colleague and friend,” Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation president and CEO John Bean said. “We are grateful of Brad’s contributions over the past nine years and wish him every success in his future, both personally and professionally.

"But for our fans and our business, we need to move forward, and we are confident with Don’s experience that we will find the right general manger to build on Brad’s work and lead our team to the Stanley Cup.”

No announcement was made about the future of coach Darryl Sutter, who signed a contract extension through 2024 in October.

Calgary is the second team to change GMs this offseason, following the Pittsburgh Penguins, who fired Ron Hextall along with assistant Chris Pryor and president of hockey operations Brian Burke as part of a house-cleaning after missing the playoffs.

