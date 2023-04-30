Horoscope April 30-May 6

Photo: Contributed

OVERVIEW: Wishful thinking may become reality. Follow a path or procedure that you feel comfortable with. Gains can be more secure than first expected. Convert to cash in some areas. Avoid anything far out or promises too much. There is alway someone selling snake oil; scammers abound. Avoid crypto. Check out sales or unload excess stuff. Talks increase in relationships. Feelings intensify under the full moon. Make sure you are both on the same page as it could get awkward. Unexpected meetings or flirtations are fun or an interesting diversion; take it for what it is.

ARIES: You have high hopes. Focus some of this on improved income or recovery where needed.

TAURUS: Stand strong in your position or status. Others see that you belong there. Wait it out.

GEMINI: You are attractive and chatty as you explore relationships in personal or business.

CANCER: Discuss finances or assets with those who can help or give you proper advice etc.

LEO: You have private backing or support that gives you more confidence to step forward now.

VIRGO: Your dreams or ideas become interesting to others so lay out all the details for them.

LIBRA: You can lay down what you seek even if you have to count on others to follow through.

SCORPIO: Choose who you will mate or partner with. It could include a past or lost connection.

SAGITTARIUS: Off the cuff or unusual effort will play a role in what you do from now on in.

CAPRICORN: Look at ways for ease or increase in comfort. Work around obstacles or blocks.

AQUARIUS: Intuition and philosophy colour your words in one form or another. Interesting.

PISCES: You figure ways to improve decor or value for yourself or others. Check the cost.

