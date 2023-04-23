212953
Horoscope April 23-29

OVERVIEW: Mercury continues in retrograde so there is this stop-go energy in the air. Many pause to consider if they should carry on their current path or change lanes. Weigh financial benefits or value assets before deciding. If losses can be cut, then do so. Certain things are past their best-before date. That can affect relationships as well. Some have delayed the inevitable. Feelings of attraction or love will help with choices of where happiness can be found. Be diplomatic and considerate with all involved.

ARIES: Chivalry is alive in you as you see what is needed and seek to provide it for them.

TAURUS: You can lay out a plan of action that you have been putting together. It looks OK.

GEMINI: Use your charm to get what you need now. Others are willing to participate.

CANCER: You turn up the heat in personal or business areas. You have been patient.

LEO: You are seen as the leader no matter who holds the position at this point. Relax.

VIRGO: Making a move can settle most of your uncertainty. You can choose near or far.

LIBRA: You gain some leeway as others see your way of thinking and step aside now.

SCORPIO: You take control in personal or business. Prove your point or procedures.

SAGITTARIUS: Get a handle on things even if you have to dodge or go around others.

CAPRICORN: Information allows you to wing it in areas normally more structured etc.

AQUARIUS: Make changes with home or environment. You need to feel settled now.

PISCES: Giving advice or showing others what to do will bring it all together for them.

About the Author

Heather Zais has been a psychic since birth. She had a vision of her own future at the age of 11 that covered about 20 years of her life.

Heather has been involved in many missing persons cases and has diagnosed illnesses of over 100 people. She has taught and lectured in schools and colleges as well as at an institute in Germany. She has clients around the world. 

She resides in Kelowna, BC and does psychic and astrology readings in person, by phone or e-mail. She also does personal, relationship and past life charts as well as Tarot card, palm and tea reading. Heather is also a remote viewer, medium and dream analyst. Forward dreams to her for interpretation.

Phone for appointment: Heather at -250-868-9978 or e-mail [email protected] 



