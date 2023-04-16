212785
212814
Heather-s-Horoscope

Horoscope April 16-22

Heather Zais - | Story: 420932

OVERVIEW: Those who feel they can do what they want will have their wings clipped by some sort of authority or the law. The new moon solar eclipse is a reset point. Work with restrictions so you don’t hurt your reputation going forward. Plan better ways to have your say without being an emotional train wreck; that never looks good. Reality is what it is. Save face by working within current boundaries that provide stability or security. Buy some time where you can and meet with supporters. Mercury will be retrograde for the next three weeks reversing or delaying things. Avoid signing anything binding as it is subject to change.

ARIES: Adjust your emotional force to match the situation. You can still come out on top.

TAURUS: Intuition leads you to information or those who can provide it now. Make calls.

GEMINI: You are a smooth talker and can get yourself out of most sticky situations etc.

CANER: Keeping feelings private is the best way to go until you get some feedback.

LEO: Allow others to share the limelight and it will add to your own improved status now.

VIRGO: The support you need is available is you follow the path already laid out. Chat.

LIBRA: Confidential info helps you plug leaks or prevent losses. Avoid taking a gamble.

SCORPIO: Make home or location choices for better operation. Others will be affected.

SAGITTARIUS: Soft conversations will shore up support in personal or business areas.

CAPRICORN: Distance yourself from matters you don’t control for now. Revisit later on.

AQUARIUS: Certain restrictions are actually a type of protection for you. Relax with it.

PISCES: Consider where you are headed long term and who or what moves with you.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Heather's Horoscope articles

211669
About the Author

Heather Zais has been a psychic since birth. She had a vision of her own future at the age of 11 that covered about 20 years of her life.

Heather has been involved in many missing persons cases and has diagnosed illnesses of over 100 people. She has taught and lectured in schools and colleges as well as at an institute in Germany. She has clients around the world. 

She resides in Kelowna, BC and does psychic and astrology readings in person, by phone or e-mail. She also does personal, relationship and past life charts as well as Tarot card, palm and tea reading. Heather is also a remote viewer, medium and dream analyst. Forward dreams to her for interpretation.

Phone for appointment: Heather at -250-868-9978 or e-mail [email protected] 



209623
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories



212100