Horoscope April 9-15

Photo: jessicaadams.com

OVERVIEW: Venus and Pluto in harmonious aspect to each other intensity attractions or feelings of love. This will spur some to go the extra mile in pursuit of their desire; no stalking. Social interactions will be more important to the success of this by being discreet and gentle but solid as well. They need to feel secure. These aspects also favour the arts. Bring forth or display past or present works to seek rave reviews. Make sure assessment of value is correct. Try to recover any losses where possible. Luck is in the air. Dress up. Meet with other professionals. Say yes to special requests.

ARIES: Strut your stuff as others flatter or admire you or your achievements. You have earned it.

TAURUS: Behind the scenes meetings give you added security so you can relax a bit. Time out.

GEMINI: Powerful friends or associates step up to the plate. Discuss what you need. Refresh.

CANCER: You reach for the brass ring. Present yourself in social venues in gracious ways.

LEO: Enjoy travel near or far. Take a break. Visit or tour where you want or return there.

VIRGO: A step up or into the lime light will be easier than you had expected. They waited .

LIBRA: Merge or partner with those most suited to you or your future goals. You get there.

SCORPIO: Positions shift and you are seen as the one to advance. Expand you influence.

SAGITTARIUS: Free wheel or step out of your comfort zone. Luck is on your side. Enjoy.

CAPRICORN: Improve or expand your environment. Plans fall into place more easily now.

AQUARIUS: Stay the course as you forge ahead. Your reputation is good. Speak or teach.

PISCES: Professional advantages improve the bottom line for you and others involved.

