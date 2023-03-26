Horoscope Mar. 26-Apr. 1

Photo: Contributed

OVERVIEW: Be willing to let go of what is tedious or old. Weigh value and gains that could be made on taking action looking for forever. This includes relationships, assets or real estate etc. If any of this is a game of one upping then it will be wasted time and expected gains will not prevail. Think about the path you really want to be on and who else is walking it; team up. Will power or unusual effort gets things to the finish line on more practical matters. Pick up where you left off even if you have to go it alone. Steady action wins.

ARIES: Hunker down to investigate or go over things. Resurrect what was put aside if you can.

TAURUS: You feel renewed regarding your hopes and wishes. You position is improving .

GEMINI: You drill down on getting ahead one way or the other. Take on extra responsibility.

CANCER: Look at locations, short or long term. It has to suit what you will be doing now.

LEO: Settle things and you will feel relieved even if you are still locked into a time frame.

VIRGO: You will know who you can count on now. Age or position does not seem to matter.

LIBRA: Taking conversations to the next stage leads to unity in personal or business areas.

SCORPIO: Spontaneous words affect relationships. Attractions are mixed, look closer.

SAGITTARIUS: There are advantages to having an upbeat approach. Concentrate on it.

CAPRICORN: Situations smooth out and you feel better about how things are unfolding.

AQUARIUS: You have luck with home or property matters. Follow a secure protocol etc.

PISCES: Assess relationships and level of responsibilities of each one going forward.

