Horoscope March 5-11

OVERVIEW: The full moon see some putting on an act to lighten the serious mood and help to smooth things over. Look for a sensible, practical approach to keep actions in line with expectations. Time eases most issues. Look at the long view to see if it will matter down the road. Many problems are solved with some humour. Creative writing, poetry or beautiful words are enjoyed or appreciated; having the right effect on the target audience either written or spoken. Call out of the blue to surprise them. This can open the door to other positive plans or activities.

ARIES: You go all out to impress those who matter to you in business or personal. They respond.

TAURUS: Be in touch with influential friends or associates. Brainstorm ideas. Go over paperwork.

GEMINI: You plan special actions to sway a relationship that will be important to future activities.

CANCER: You try to pull strings behind the scenes. Make sure you are being understood now.

LEO: Make plans that connect you to social activity or those at distance. Travel looks good.

VIRGO: The full moon in your sign makes you more adventurous. Follow your instincts to go.

LIBRA: Others are willing to give you the benefit of the doubt. Enjoy perks or extra money.

SCORPIO: You attract love and attention so fit in with the scene. Get together in person.

SAGITTARIUS: Career or reputation get a boost and plans expand to a grander scale etc.

CAPRICORN: You can be the star with loved ones or in the community. Recognition comes.

AQUARIUS: You have luck with finances, assets or property matters. Pull it all together now.

PISCES: Your talents attract attention in a good way. Step forward and strut you stuff. Smile.

Heather Zais has been a psychic since birth. She had a vision of her own future at the age of 11 that covered about 20 years of her life.

Heather has been involved in many missing persons cases and has diagnosed illnesses of over 100 people. She has taught and lectured in schools and colleges as well as at an institute in Germany. She has clients around the world. 

She resides in Kelowna, BC and does psychic and astrology readings in person, by phone or e-mail. She also does personal, relationship and past life charts as well as Tarot card, palm and tea reading. Heather is also a remote viewer, medium and dream analyst. Forward dreams to her for interpretation.

Phone for appointment: Heather at -250-868-9978 or e-mail [email protected] 



