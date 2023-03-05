Horoscope March 5-11

Photo: Contributed

OVERVIEW: The full moon see some putting on an act to lighten the serious mood and help to smooth things over. Look for a sensible, practical approach to keep actions in line with expectations. Time eases most issues. Look at the long view to see if it will matter down the road. Many problems are solved with some humour. Creative writing, poetry or beautiful words are enjoyed or appreciated; having the right effect on the target audience either written or spoken. Call out of the blue to surprise them. This can open the door to other positive plans or activities.

ARIES: You go all out to impress those who matter to you in business or personal. They respond.

TAURUS: Be in touch with influential friends or associates. Brainstorm ideas. Go over paperwork.

GEMINI: You plan special actions to sway a relationship that will be important to future activities.

CANCER: You try to pull strings behind the scenes. Make sure you are being understood now.

LEO: Make plans that connect you to social activity or those at distance. Travel looks good.

VIRGO: The full moon in your sign makes you more adventurous. Follow your instincts to go.

LIBRA: Others are willing to give you the benefit of the doubt. Enjoy perks or extra money.

SCORPIO: You attract love and attention so fit in with the scene. Get together in person.

SAGITTARIUS: Career or reputation get a boost and plans expand to a grander scale etc.

CAPRICORN: You can be the star with loved ones or in the community. Recognition comes.

AQUARIUS: You have luck with finances, assets or property matters. Pull it all together now.

PISCES: Your talents attract attention in a good way. Step forward and strut you stuff. Smile.

