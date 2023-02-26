209184
Horoscope Feb. 26-March 4

Overview: Meet with those connected to the past and find out how things were done. Keep what still works and let go of the rest. Upgrade where you can that is cost-effective. Those holding the reins may need to hand them over to make changes that run more smoothly. They may have to be convinced to let go. Some may actually feel relieved when all is said and done as they knew matters had run their course. Seek out travel deals as there are some. A fun time out will ease you into the next stage of your journey. Cash in travel points if this helps to move forward.

ARIES: You still are in the drivers seat and others respond to you in nice ways. Get together.

TAURUS: You act more independently even if you would rather not. Step carefully with others.

GEMINI: Jump in and take action where it is needed. You have what it takes to shine now.

CANCER: Be willing to try something new or change the way you normally go about things.

LEO: Discuss future plans or activities with those who are affected by this. Sort the details.

VIRGO: A break for you with finances allows you to feel more positive about everything.

LIBRA: Business and personal relationships line up for success or wishes to come true.

SCORPIO: Be prepared to jump at change or opportunity, especially the unexpected ones.

SAGITTARIUS: Stand firm on your position if you are sure it is the right one for all now.

CAPRICORN: Stay the course with work or other responsibilities as they count on you.

AQUARIUS: Private talks connect the dots where needed. Socializing adds a bit of fun.

PISCES: You are willing to open up or clear things. Then relax about it all for later on.

About the Author

Heather Zais has been a psychic since birth. She had a vision of her own future at the age of 11 that covered about 20 years of her life.

Heather has been involved in many missing persons cases and has diagnosed illnesses of over 100 people. She has taught and lectured in schools and colleges as well as at an institute in Germany. She has clients around the world. 

She resides in Kelowna, BC and does psychic and astrology readings in person, by phone or e-mail. She also does personal, relationship and past life charts as well as Tarot card, palm and tea reading. Heather is also a remote viewer, medium and dream analyst. Forward dreams to her for interpretation.

Phone for appointment: Heather at -250-868-9978 or e-mail [email protected] 



