Horoscope Feb. 19-25

The new moon supports second chances, or a time to reboot in many areas. Emotional reactions will set the tone.

Some feel they have found the one and want to put a ring on it. Use a softer or romantic approach to get a more positive response. Avoid trying to buy them as they are looking for something deeper now.

Celebrations or weddings will inspire with their thoughtfulness or location. It can be a once in a lifetime event with a special theme. Passionate feelings soar. Discuss how you want your futures to unfold from here.

ARIES: Others notice your improved look or demeanour. You are ready to lead the pack now.

TAURUS: You shake things up a bit as you lay matters on the line. Speak with meaning.

GEMINI: You give advice even if others are not ready for it. They will get to understand it.

CANCER: You do your best to present yourself in a better light. Show talents and record.

LEO: Others promote you from behind the scenes. You are still on top of your game etc.

VIRGO: You ramp things up or double time them to catch up or come out farther ahead.

LIBRA: You do your best to enhance relationships of all types - business or personal.

SCORPIO: You have opportunity to redraw red lines that work for all involved. Persist.

SAGITTARIUS: Romantic activity can be like a dream come true. Get together soon.

CAPRICORN: Plan renovations or other improvements around the home. Be thoughtful.

AQUARIUS: You pack emotion behind your words, watch how they land and on who.

PISCES: Take on new jobs or upgrade present ones. It will be an easy fit for you now.

