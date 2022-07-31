186852
Heather-s-Horoscope

Horoscope July 31-Aug. 6

Heather Zais - | Story: 377893

OVERVIEW: The Sun and Jupiter are in friendly aspect to each other. This makes it a favourable time to seek advancement or other benefits from those with wealth or power etc. Public appearances should be elegant or professional with a degree of dignity. It is also a good time to publish if you have something ready. Also a good time to see minister, lawyer or further education. Put the past behind you if there is nothing left. Get rid of any tedious or time wasting activities that can be depressing. Be willing to say goodbye. Look for something to say that is positive so all can move forward. Passionate feelings need explanation. True love can blossom.

ARIES: Step out and have some fun with all ages. There is some relief as changes are due.

TAURUS: You are more set in your decisions and others get the message. Let it all go now.

GEMINI: Discuss important matters with those who understand you or the bigger picture.

CANCER: Show leadership without pushing too hard. You need influence from others etc.

LEO: It’s a good time to take steps toward what you really want. Check alternate locations.

VIRGO: Be cautious with wording, spoken or written. Give direction or other good advice.

LIBRA: Clear the status of relationships to see if you are on the same page. Its worth doing.

SCORPIO: You can be the power behind the throne without making it obvious. Smile a lot.

SAGITTARIUS: You feel better, focused and energetic. Step out or plan to travel light now.

CAPRICORN: Improving surroundings comes easy. Others are will to help out if needed.

AQUARIUS: Contact with professionals is helpful. Clear backlog on all levels. Set path.

PISCES: Your worth is noted. Income can increase. Use your charm to ask for more.

About the Author

Heather Zais has been a psychic since birth. She had a vision of her own future at the age of 11 that covered about 20 years of her life.

Heather has been involved in many missing persons cases and has diagnosed illnesses of over 100 people. She has taught and lectured in schools and colleges as well as at an institute in Germany. She has clients around the world. 

She resides in Kelowna, BC and does psychic and astrology readings in person, by phone or e-mail. She also does personal, relationship and past life charts as well as Tarot card, palm and tea reading. Heather is also a remote viewer, medium and dream analyst. Forward dreams to her for interpretation.

Phone for appointment: Heather at -250-868-9978 or e-mail [email protected] 



