Horoscope July 31-Aug. 6

Photo: Castanet/mages.speakingtree.iimg.in

OVERVIEW: The Sun and Jupiter are in friendly aspect to each other. This makes it a favourable time to seek advancement or other benefits from those with wealth or power etc. Public appearances should be elegant or professional with a degree of dignity. It is also a good time to publish if you have something ready. Also a good time to see minister, lawyer or further education. Put the past behind you if there is nothing left. Get rid of any tedious or time wasting activities that can be depressing. Be willing to say goodbye. Look for something to say that is positive so all can move forward. Passionate feelings need explanation. True love can blossom.

ARIES: Step out and have some fun with all ages. There is some relief as changes are due.

TAURUS: You are more set in your decisions and others get the message. Let it all go now.

GEMINI: Discuss important matters with those who understand you or the bigger picture.

CANCER: Show leadership without pushing too hard. You need influence from others etc.

LEO: It’s a good time to take steps toward what you really want. Check alternate locations.

VIRGO: Be cautious with wording, spoken or written. Give direction or other good advice.

LIBRA: Clear the status of relationships to see if you are on the same page. Its worth doing.

SCORPIO: You can be the power behind the throne without making it obvious. Smile a lot.

SAGITTARIUS: You feel better, focused and energetic. Step out or plan to travel light now.

CAPRICORN: Improving surroundings comes easy. Others are will to help out if needed.

AQUARIUS: Contact with professionals is helpful. Clear backlog on all levels. Set path.

PISCES: Your worth is noted. Income can increase. Use your charm to ask for more.

