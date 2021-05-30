Horoscope: May 30-June 5

Photo: wallpapercave.com

OVERVIEW:

Increased rebellious energy causes some to push harder on their agenda.

This energy should be harnessed in a constructive way. Those with strong egos will have objections when made to conform.

Some could be arrested or meet a more dire fate depending on the situation. Political or other unrest is a strong motivator; stay out of the line of fire.

Get a grip on reality and face the facts. Wishful thinking only goes so far.

Disclosures will affect status, reputation or position. Tidy up what you can and make your amens before it is too late.

Mercury turns retrograde at the end of the week, throwing things into reverse. Spotlight is on past lies, etc.



ARIES: The time is right to launch or resurrect the old or forgotten. Others understand you better.



TAURUS: Handle critical matters even if they don’t affect you personally. You will know what to do.



GEMINI: Rely on private information or evidence to prove your point if you are challenged unfairly.



CANCER: Being aggressive will be met with equal push back. A time out to regroup is appropriate.



LEO: Choices could be made for you as certain things have reached a turning point or ending.



VIRGO: Manoeuvre quietly to step up the ladder or regain a position you feel you really deserve.



LIBRA: You will have opportunity for change affecting status or location even if not by choice.



SCORPIO: Your level of responsibility increases over a greater distance. You can handle this.



SAGITTARIUS: Follow the paper trail or the money. Keep certain details private to conclude.



CAPRICORN: Avoid involvement in power plays that require others to put in their two cents.



AQUARIUS: Show your inner strength or expertise with matters developing behind scenes.



PISCES: You can be the deciding vote or key person to settle things. Explain rules to them.