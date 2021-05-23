173967
Horoscope: May 23-29

OVERVIEW:

A Little gas-lighting gets thrown into speculation.

Keep an eye on who falls for it and you will see where the weak link is. Some act like a team player when they are actually looking for a foothold that lets them rise above everyone else.

Be selective with confidential information to weed them out. The full moon lunar eclipse usually bring about closure to some degree as things are eclipsed out.

This includes relationships of all types personal or business. Look at it as a form of spring cleaning.

The interpretation of rules or protocol will undergo changes to better suit the way things are now.

Mercury turns retrograde, throwing gears in reverse.

ARIES: Calm your natural fire so others will be more accepting of what you want from them now.

TAURUS: You are seen as a good horse to bet on and rules could be bent in your favour. Meet.

GEMINI: You shine in all areas and will be able to influence those in positions of authority, etc.

CANCER: You will be in seclusion by choice or not. Regroup or recover. Organize information.

LEO: Others admire your ability to connect with powerful or influential individuals. Advise them.

VIRGO: You have influence remotely if you not able to be there in person. Make location choices.

LIBRA: Put your knowledge or expertise on display. This will help you achieve certain goals.

SCORPIO: You have your hands on the reins financially or with assets. Pull them to benefit.

SAGITTARIUS: Relationships tighten or reach a deeper level of commitment. Show feelings.

CAPRICORN: What you do and how you do it is admired and appreciated. Put heart into it.

AQUARIUS: You are lucky in love and money now so take a chance. You can smile secretly.

PISCES: Changes with residence or how you live are open for discussion. Be negotiable now.

Heather Zais has been a psychic since birth. She had a vision of her own future at the age of 11 that covered about 20 years of her life.

Heather has been involved in many missing persons cases and has diagnosed illnesses of over 100 people. She has taught and lectured in schools and colleges as well as at an institute in Germany. She has clients around the world. 

She resides in Kelowna, BC and does psychic and astrology readings in person, by phone or e-mail. She also does personal, relationship and past life charts as well as Tarot card, palm and tea reading. Heather is also a remote viewer, medium and dream analyst. Forward dreams to her for interpretation.

Phone for appointment: Heather at -250-868-9978 or e-mail [email protected] 



