173967
Heather-s-Horoscope

Horoscope: May 16-22

Heather Zais - | Story: 334106

OVERVIEW:

Positions of importance or leadership are settled one way or another.

Others centre around to give support or back away from objections to it.

Dignity and self-confidence add an air of stability allowing them to realize there was no other choice.

Second-class egos recede to the back seat. Decisions and plans move forward now. Complete important details; sign to make it official.

Communications or confidential talks will calm those who have doubts. Gain trust with the direction competitions take.

Remember the old saying about how you should keep your enemies closer. Get confirmation regarding funding or profit sharing etc. Coast.

ARIES: The role you take on comes with added income or other perks. Have this written in to it.

TAURUS: A step-by-step approach helps you navigate around those who try to compete with you.

GEMINI: Confidential connections are pleased with your take on things and will stand on guard.

CANCER: Explain your situation to those with the power to help. Stick to the proof or evidence.

LEO: You can achieve most of what you want without having to spend much. Compare budgets.

VIRGO: Work with the rules or arrangements to ease into a more relaxed routine you can follow.

LIBRA: An opportunity to get away may still require that you take some work along. Stay on top.

SCORPIO: Your words carry weight and influence with those who were counting on this or more.

SAGITTARIUS: Earning power increases, others give you support. Join forces with them now.

CAPRICORN: There is room to negotiate special terms as you assume more responsibility, etc.

AQUARIUS: A lot goes on behind the scenes but this is necessary to achieve your own ends.

PISCES: Decide how you want things to look. Dress for it or stage an elaborate presentation.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Heather's Horoscope articles

171297
About the Author

Heather Zais has been a psychic since birth. She had a vision of her own future at the age of 11 that covered about 20 years of her life.

Heather has been involved in many missing persons cases and has diagnosed illnesses of over 100 people. She has taught and lectured in schools and colleges as well as at an institute in Germany. She has clients around the world. 

She resides in Kelowna, BC and does psychic and astrology readings in person, by phone or e-mail. She also does personal, relationship and past life charts as well as Tarot card, palm and tea reading. Heather is also a remote viewer, medium and dream analyst. Forward dreams to her for interpretation.

Phone for appointment: Heather at -250-868-9978 or e-mail [email protected] 



172930
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories



174165