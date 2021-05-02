Horoscope: May 2-8

Photo: indianexpress.com

OVERVIEW:

Those digging in their heels want to push their agenda.

Being too dramatic can actually be a turn off for those who would normally be supportive. More low-key, private arrangements would be better.

Decisions will be final, so put an alternate plan in place. Don’t flog any dead horses. Discuss special terms when looking to upgrade or get a different position. Check pay and perks for what is suitable.

It can feel freeing even though there is a level or responsibility attached. There would be a degree or autonomy that comes with it.

Dress the part in order to show you belong there. Make statements or lay out an acceptable agenda moving forward.



ARIES: Focus on finances or assets should keep expectations in the realm of what is realistic, etc.



TAURUS: Show your strength or position of authority in ways that are acceptable to others as well.



GEMINI: Private arrangements behind the scenes connects you with those who can help you now.



CANCER: You press others for certain results. Produce required information to go to the right place.



LEO: Opportunity opens up for you, so take your time with the selection process. Choice is crucial.



VIRGO: Relax or plan a vacation in an alternate setting. Contemplate your future direction or place.



LIBRA: You can have what you want without it costing too much. You know how to manoeuvre now.



SCORPIO: Rule your environment or workplace in a calm, controlled way. Others follow along.



SAGITTARIUS: Settle into work or career routine with ease. Others seek your knowledge or tips.



CAPRICORN: You are lucky this week, but keep it to yourself until circumstances arrange details.



AQUARIUS: You work from a position of strength so no need to re-invent the wheel right now.



PISCES: Pull on the strings you already have in place. Sit back and let it unfold in a natural way.