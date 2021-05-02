173393
Heather-s-Horoscope

Horoscope: May 2-8

Heather Zais

OVERVIEW:

Those digging in their heels want to push their agenda.

Being too dramatic can actually be a turn off for those who would normally be supportive. More low-key, private arrangements would be better.

Decisions will be final, so put an alternate plan in place. Don’t flog any dead horses. Discuss special terms when looking to upgrade or get a different position. Check pay and perks for what is suitable.

It can feel freeing even though there is a level or responsibility attached. There would be a degree or autonomy that comes with it.

Dress the part in order to show you belong there. Make statements or lay out an acceptable agenda moving forward.

ARIES: Focus on finances or assets should keep expectations in the realm of what is realistic, etc.

TAURUS: Show your strength or position of authority in ways that are acceptable to others as well.

GEMINI: Private arrangements behind the scenes connects you with those who can help you now.

CANCER: You press others for certain results. Produce required information to go to the right place.

LEO: Opportunity opens up for you, so take your time with the selection process. Choice is crucial.

VIRGO: Relax or plan a vacation in an alternate setting. Contemplate your future direction or place.

LIBRA: You can have what you want without it costing too much. You know how to manoeuvre now.

SCORPIO: Rule your environment or workplace in a calm, controlled way. Others follow along.

SAGITTARIUS: Settle into work or career routine with ease. Others seek your knowledge or tips.

CAPRICORN: You are lucky this week, but keep it to yourself until circumstances arrange details.

AQUARIUS: You work from a position of strength so no need to re-invent the wheel right now.

PISCES: Pull on the strings you already have in place. Sit back and let it unfold in a natural way.

About the Author

Heather Zais has been a psychic since birth. She had a vision of her own future at the age of 11 that covered about 20 years of her life.

Heather has been involved in many missing persons cases and has diagnosed illnesses of over 100 people. She has taught and lectured in schools and colleges as well as at an institute in Germany. She has clients around the world. 

She resides in Kelowna, BC and does psychic and astrology readings in person, by phone or e-mail. She also does personal, relationship and past life charts as well as Tarot card, palm and tea reading. Heather is also a remote viewer, medium and dream analyst. Forward dreams to her for interpretation.

Phone for appointment: Heather at -250-868-9978 or e-mail [email protected] 



