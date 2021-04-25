Horoscope: April 25-May 1

Photo: consciousreminder.com

OVERVIEW:

The full moon in Scorpio adds intensity to emotions causing stubborn behaviour or awkward endings.

Bring agreements up to date or settle anything owed; loose ends can come back to bite.

Change is freeing for those needing to move on or let go. Jointly held finances or assets need adjustments one way or the other.

Whispered information acts like a thumb on the scales affecting decisions that need to be accurate in the end. Ignore cranky behaviour of all ages as it will blow over. Watch spending on frivolous items.

Keep receipts in case or refunds or exchange. An increase in security will also have an influence on how its handled.



ARIES: Meet with key players in person or virtually. Compare agendas to choose the best one.



TAURUS: You take charge and pull strings others were not aware that you had available to you.



GEMINI: Behind-the-scenes arrangements give you information or evidence you need to act.



CANCER: Consider timing when making demands on those who will need longer to prepare.



LEO: You are lifted up by the support you get from others in business or personal area now.



VIRGO: Plans to travel or change locations unfold in ways you had hoped. Patience please.



LIBRA: You feel lucky and you are. Step forward or take on some additional responsibility.



SCORPIO: The full moon in your sign shows how set you are in your ways. Resist others.



SAGITTARIUS: Make use of secrets or confidential information to gain added leverage, etc.



CAPRICORN: Others appreciate your help in monetary ways or alternate forms of value.



AQUARIUS: Your influence extends to decisions regarding property or residential matters.



PISCES: Your ability to influence others is magical as they don’t realize what is happening.