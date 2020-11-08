164896
Horoscope: Nov. 8-14

Heather Zais

OVERVIEW

Feelings of forgiveness will allow some situations to carry on longer than they should.

A repeat will have similar results, so think it over. A shift in feelings is natural and unavoidable. Decide who will move if there is a choice — work or personal.

Emotional outbursts or threats cannot be taken back, so be careful how much you say; take the high road.

Things calm a bit by Friday the 13th; luck changes. Plan travel or an escape from pressure even if it is short-lived.

Meetings or gatherings on the weekend have some degree of success; keep expectations in the neutral zone so there is room to shift gears quickly if situations require it.

ARIES: You may have to deal with jealousy situations. Try to take the high road with this. Wait.

TAURUS: Make long-term plans with those who will be there for you when the time is right.

GEMINI: Take command over those behaving childishly. You have to think or act on your feet.

CANCER: You do your best to convince others to do what you want. You have ambitious goals.

LEO: You have luck with locations or assets of yours or others. Make special arrangements.

VIRGO: Take time out from rules or regulations as there needs to be a period of adjustment.

LIBRA: Organize home-related matters or special get-togethers. Mix business with pleasure.

SCORPIO: It’s time to spill the beans if you have been waiting for it. Handle this with care.

SAGITTARIUS: Private deals will benefit you. Keep others at bay if they try to influence this.

CAPRICORN: Power people are interested in your ideas or point of view. Explain clearly.

AQUARIUS: Special arrangements behind the scenes will benefit your position. Status rises.

PISCES: Play it cool until you are in a position of strength. There is time for negotiations.

About the Author

Heather Zais has been a psychic since birth. She had a vision of her own future at the age of 11 that covered about 20 years of her life.

Heather has been involved in many missing persons cases and has diagnosed illnesses of over 100 people. She has taught and lectured in schools and colleges as well as at an institute in Germany. She has clients around the world. 

She resides in Kelowna, BC and does psychic and astrology readings in person, by phone or e-mail. She also does personal, relationship and past life charts as well as Tarot card, palm and tea reading. Heather is also a remote viewer, medium and dream analyst. Forward dreams to her for interpretation.

Phone for appointment: Heather at -250-868-9978 or e-mail [email protected] 



