Horoscope: Nov. 1-7

Heather Zais

OVERVIEW

Dreaming can take us to distant or exotic places vicariously. Take time to relax and enjoy it as everyone needs a break from pressure or anxiety.

Suppressed information comes forward, but may not have the effect hoped for. Close chapters or doors that no longer need to be open.

Keep conversation light, no use dragging up the past or what did not get done. Attend to the unexpected as quickly as possible.

Mercury resumes forward motion.

Get help for any heavy lifting.

Silence is golden this week, so don’t say anything unless there are facts to back it up. Seek wise council from someone connected on the inside.

ARIES: Positions change or yourself or those you are involved with. Stay calm and focused now.

TAURUS: Handle stalls or delays over distance if necessary. Keep lines of communication open.

GEMINI: Be firm with those who try to take advantage or play on your emotions. Pass them by.

CANCER: Those in positions of power or authority have some influence on where you will live.

LEO: Others seek your knowledge or expertise and this gives you a position of some leverage.

VIRGO: Avoid getting involved with things on a whim especially if they expect you to invest.

LIBRA: Discuss homes, foundations or base of operations. Negotiate special terms if needed.

SCORPIO: Your ability to handle secrets works well for you now as you have what it takes.

SAGITTARIUS: Matters from the past need clarification regarding the details. Play it cool now.

CAPRICORN: Let others know what you can do compared to what is expected. Show talent.

AQUARIUS: Consult power people over distance or in a secure location. Discuss evidence.

PISCES: Attend meetings with those connected to your business or status. Discuss the future.

