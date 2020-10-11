Horoscope: Oct. 11-17

Photo: miropoetry.files.wordpress.com/

OVERVIEW:

Leave some wiggle room when it comes to travel plans as they may have to be changed.

Get important matters handled in order of priority so there is less stress on everything.

Calls or messages have some surprises attached to them. Don’t react until you have time to think of what to say or do. Focus on getting organized and caught up this week so you won’t feel guilty about travel or time off.

Mercury turns retrograde on Tuesday so have papers signed before then unless you are selling then continue. Subtle power plays go on in areas that are not secured.

The new moon in Libra on Thursday indicates a time to balance the scales.



ARIES: A changing of the guard could see certain relationships dissolve to make way for new ones.



TAURUS: Pull strings behind the scenes when required as you have a position of advantage now.



GEMINI: Deal with aggressive personalities who try to control or pressure you. Be diplomatic or coy.



CANCER: Your status, position or location could end up under the control of others. Adapt or wait.



LEO: Work quietly under prevailing conditions until you get more confirmation of the future direction.



VIRGO: Don’t take risks right now that could end up costing more down the road. Patience pays off.



LIBRA: A showdown over who is in charge causes a change in positions. Make locations decisions.



SCORPIO: Private talks bring about new deals or arrangements that suit your agenda much better.



SAGITTARIUS: Those in positions of influence are willing to work with you. Keep emotions neutral.



CAPRICORN: Stand your ground when it comes to defending your position or abilities. It matters.



AQUARIUS: Deal with important matters over distance. Some contact with powerful individuals.



PISCES: Take a stronger position or hold the reins if there seems to be a lack of decision making.