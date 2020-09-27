Horoscope: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Photo: themindunleashed.com

OVERVIEW:

Put cost-cutting measures in place, as alternate methods will work just as well. Patience and creative thinking will help.

Share the limelight with those who are willing. Relationships will adjust or improve after this.

Settle into new or different duties or positions along with others. This seems like a better fit in the long run by the full moon in Aries on Thursday.

Those who had to move need to settle into their new digs. This could take a few days so step over and around things until its decided where they will go.

It all works out. Try to avoid having company until you feel comfortable, as this can be an awkward period of adjustment. Take a break.



ARIES: You can raise a sinking ship with your ingenious abilities. Others will follow your lead.



TAURUS: Private deals or arrangements need to be handled near or far. Maintain deadlines.



GEMINI: You speak for others knowing they have your back if events require it in the future.



CANCER: Adjust your expectations where there are blocks or delays. Do some catch up, etc.



LEO: Looking at alternate locations gives you a lift. Stay temporarily or plan to make a move.



VIRGO: Others hold the reins to some degree for now. Negotiate terms more to your liking.



LIBRA: Use your charm or connections to sway others to your side. Settle what you can.



SCORPIO: Those who were not sure of you will come on board now. Differences her sorted.



SAGITTARIUS: Passionate feelings grow over distance. There is no need to spend on this.



CAPRICORN: Stability on the home front becomes more important under the full moon now.



AQUARIUS: Certain information needs to go through controlled channels. Discuss main details.



PISCES: Others will step in to take place of those who no longer want to participate or fund.