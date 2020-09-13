Horoscope: Sept. 13-19

Photo: pixelstalk.net/

OVERVIEW:

An emotional deadline can cause some to want to throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Instead, try a softer approach in case there is something that can be salvaged if you change your mind. Others may not see the situation the same way you do.

Bring treats to hand out; there is a subtle power shift going on and this will turn out to be a better fit in the long run; adapt.

Some have been out of their depth. Jealous hissy fits will pass.

Leadership choices become a natural selection process under the new moon; assume the role. If a move is

necessary, get it organized; in some cases, it could take a lot longer than originally planned for.



ARIES: Changes with income or financial structure can turn out better than anticipated. Adjust.



TAURUS: Secure your base or that of loved ones. Some of this may need to be over distance.



GEMINI: Information requires explanation or support from others who have access to the facts.



CANCER: Financial changes could be tied to locations or head quarters. Discuss arrangements.



LEO: Luck is on your side regarding occupation or what you really want to do. Doors open now.



VIRGO: Wishes can come true in unexpected ways. Have faith in the process you work with.



LIBRA: Private talks will help you decide how much you want to be involved or where you stand.



SCORPIO: You find out information that comes in handy when you have to deal with players.



SAGITTARIUS: Private or powerful sources of income are available now. Your status is secure.



CAPRICORN: You benefit from others’ resources or assets. They like your sense of duty, etc.



AQUARIUS: Its important to keep your level of influence behind the scenes private for now.



PISCES: Join forces with influential individuals. Success increases when all work together.