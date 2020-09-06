Horoscope: Sept. 6-12

Photo: /i.ytimg.com

OVERVIEW:

Watch how much emotion is expressed in comments.

It is likely to be the result of being overtired or out of sorts. Others may feel they did something wrong when they did not.

Sit back and chill out a bit at home or work. Try not to imagine what others are thinking over all this; just ask.

Things will calm down or level out to the satisfaction of all involved. Some just enjoy the emotional exercise.

Think about future travel and make adjustments to fit current circumstances. Most matters can be handled over long distance, so take your time.

No need to disturb the neighbourhood so take your time with any actions. Going with the flow works best.



ARIES: You feel confident that your status is on the rise. Handle steps independently or out of sight.



TAURUS: Make sure you take the time to explain things carefully. Others seem to be distracted.



GEMINI: You have good luck attached to others resources or assets. Wheel and deal or exchange.



CANCER: Handle private matters over distance. Those in authority may need to step in to help.



LEO: Others see your worth and want to show it by supporting and increase in income or position.



VIRGO: Enjoy some down time with someone special or do things you have wanted to do before.



LIBRA: Visit secluded or out-of-the way places. It works just as well to create a retreat to relax.



SCORPIO: Others look to you for inspiration or to act as leader. They know you have the record.



SAGITTARIUS: Your star is on the rise. This can bring an increase in income or a new source.



CAPRICORN: Demonstrate your knowledge or expertise to interested parties. Discuss needs.



AQUARIUS: Arrangements in private need to be kept that way for now. You hold the reins, etc.



PISCES: Others find you interesting or engaging and seek your input with what they are doing.