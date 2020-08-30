Horoscope: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Photo: gostica.com/

OVERVIEW:

Sort out your feelings to see if what you think is justified or if it’s a form or jealousy.

This can affect the workplace or personal relationships. If you are not sure where others stand, just ask; they may not be aware of what is bothering you.

Eavesdropping on others’ conversations can cause suspicion if it is misinterpreted, so check the facts before reacting.

Separate things into their own category or time line of activity; it’s better to be organized.

The full moon in Pisces will highlight secrets and illusions; collect evidence or interview witnesses.

Seek a spiritual path and lighten up; all of this will pass or be adjusted as situations evolve in natural order.



ARIES: Confidential plans need to be kept that way a little longer. Others show their hidden agenda.



TAURUS: The full moon connects you with those who have inside information that you can use now.



GEMINI: Discuss deals or secrets related to the past. Others have trouble knowing where you stand.



CANCER: Tension or misunderstandings need to be clarified. Don’t force your own agenda too hard.



LEO: Sort out what you want to do compared with what is required now. There is a choice to make.



VIRGO: Those in positions of authority have the final say in what is being arranged and how it’s done.



LIBRA: Meet with others in secret even if the location is strange or dangerous. Follow certain rules.



SCORPIO: Looks exchanged relay a message that other are not supposed to see. Show no reaction.



SAGITTARIUS: Your position is strong now so keep control of what is going on. Take care financially.



CAPRICORN: Others provide information you can use in more than one area. Sort who does what.



AQUARIUS: Take a firm stand only if you have the facts to back it up. Positions need clarification.



PISCES: The full moon in your sign makes you specially alluring. Ask for what you really want now.