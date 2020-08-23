161795
159172
Heather-s-Horoscope

Horoscope: Aug. 23-29

Heather Zais - | Story: 308659

OVERVIEW

Discuss alternatives that everyone involved can work with.

This affects personal or business or both. Go around those who are difficult. Step away from any direct conflict as damage is already done.

Remove important items from the scene to avoid questions that are nobody’s business.

There are some restrictions or forced confinement; follow the rules.

Those feeling out of sorts need to get a grip on the way things really are. This will allow the situation to settle into some sort of natural order.

Do what makes you happy. Love can be new or renewed. Look at this clearly as you move forward with relationships of all types.

Keep wits about you.

ARIES: Take a stand or apply pressure to upgrade or secure the position you really want to have.

TAURUS: Deal with serious matters over distance that will need your personal attention or choice.

GEMINI: Be prepared to adapt to changes that cannot be avoided at this time. It works out.

CANCER: Your status is affected by those in authority who control how situations will play out.

LEO: You have behind-the-scenes support near or far. Negotiate financial terms with positions.

VIRGO: Others take care of delicate matters that affect you now. Make the necessary changes.

LIBRA: There is some pressure with timelines regarding residential matters for you or others.

SCORPIO: Others step aside whether they are ready or not. Circumstances control things.

SAGITTARIUS: Keep negotiations light with finances or property matters. Navigate obstacles.

CAPRICORN: Decide who you are willing to work with to get things done. Develop schedules.

AQUARIUS: Meet with power people or authorities behind the scenes. Make some decisions.

PISCES: Make sure others are on your side willingly or tensions could build up unexpectedly.

161642
About the Author

Heather Zais has been a psychic since birth. She had a vision of her own future at the age of 11 that covered about 20 years of her life.

Heather has been involved in many missing persons cases and has diagnosed illnesses of over 100 people. She has taught and lectured in schools and colleges as well as at an institute in Germany. She has clients around the world. 

She resides in Kelowna, BC and does psychic and astrology readings in person, by phone or e-mail. She also does personal, relationship and past life charts as well as Tarot card, palm and tea reading. Heather is also a remote viewer, medium and dream analyst. Forward dreams to her for interpretation.

Phone for appointment: Heather at -250-868-9978 or e-mail [email protected] 



157072
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

